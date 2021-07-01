Meghan McCain announces she's leaving 'The View'

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain joined the daytime talk show in 2017.

WASHINGTON — Meghan McCain has announced that she is departing ABC's "The View."

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, joined the daytime talk show in 2017.

The conservative co-host announced her plans at the top of Thursday morning's show and explained it was just the right time for her to leave.

McCain said Thursday, "it's such a privilege to be on the show. It's such an iconic show. It's so iconic to be in this chair that [Elisabeth Hasselbeck] made so great." She added that "to be the conservative on this show is something I take very seriously, and I'm excited to bring a different perspective to the show."

The 36-year-old has had frequent on-air clashes with her more liberal co-hosts including Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. She welcomed her first child last September and returned from maternity leave in early January.

“I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart," McCain said.

McCain plans to officially leave the show at the end of July.

Fox News and PEOPLE both cited a source telling the outlets that the decision to leave was McCain's.