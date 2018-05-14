It's official: Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle will not be attending the royal wedding, according to a statement from Meghan Markle released by the Kensington Palace.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," said Markle's statement.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Thomas Markle apparently suffered a heart attack six days ago, but had still made plans to attend the wedding. This decision is after the major potential scandal when it was found out that Thomas Markle apparently collaborated with the paparazzi to stage photos.

In her statement, Markle also shared her thanks to "everyone who has offered generous messages of support." "Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," said the statement.

According to several confirmed reports, Thomas Markle sold pictures of himself prepping for the Royal Wedding, along with a photographer, to newspapers around the world. Together with other pictures taken with his cooperation, they will have netted more than $130,000. Some of the faked/staged photos include him getting measured at a tailor, googling his daughter and Harry, and buying a British tourism guide. His daughter Samantha Markle, who is Meghan’s half-sister, took the blame for the decision to take the staged pictures.

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, has already arrived in London to help with wedding preparations before the main event on Saturday, May 19th. Reports are that Ragland was allowed to stay at either Frogmore House (where the second reception for the wedding will be) or at Kensington Palace where Prince Harry and Meghan are.

