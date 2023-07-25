Did anyone win the $820M Mega Millions jackpot?

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $1 billion after no one won the $720 million prize Friday. The jackpot now sits at $820 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

The prize is now the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize and the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history. July has been a hot month for lottery prizes after a ticket sold in downtown Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Since mid-April, there have been 28 drawings without a grand prize winner.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $422 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 25, 2023:

The winning numbers were 3-5-6-44-61, Mega Ball 25 and Megaplier 4.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

What are the largest lottery jackpots ever?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

8. $820 million, Mega Millions (estimated)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

The game's giant prizes come with miniscule chances of actually winning — winners overcome odds of roughly 1 in 302.6 million.