Did anyone win Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot?

The lottery game's grand prize is at a feverish $640 million after Friday's drawing failed to find its jackpot winner.

WASHINGTON — More than half a billion dollars are on the line for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot has been growing for months with no grand prize winners, though a handful of $1 million tickets have been sold. With the growing Powerball jackpot reaching $1 billion, this week's Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are worth more than $1.5 billion combined.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $328.5 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 18, 2023:

The winning numbers were 19-22-31-37-54, Mega Ball 18 and Megaplier 4.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

What are the largest lottery jackpots ever won?

The game's giant prizes come with miniscule chances of actually winning — winners overcome odds of roughly 1 in 302.6 million.