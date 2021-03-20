Mega Millions $105 million drawing: Here are Friday's winning numbers

It was not immediately known Friday night if anyone won the estimated $105 million jackpot.

More than $100 million was up for grabs for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9-14-40-58-69 and the Mega Ball was 8. The multiplier was 3X.

It was not immediately known Friday night if anyone won the estimated $105 million jackpot or what the amount would grow to for next Tuesday if nobody correctly picked all six numbers.

Four members of a lottery club in Michigan shared January's $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winners claimed their prize weeks after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option. After taxes, the $776 million payment was reduced to about $557 million, the Michigan Lottery said.