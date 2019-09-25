Mattel, the company most known for its line of Barbie dolls, has just released a new line of customization, gender inclusive dolls. The new line, called "Creatable World" promises "endless combinations" of dolls so that "kids can just be kids."

Six different kits will be available in the new line. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options (one longer and one shorter). and several styling possibilities. The dolls come in a variety of skin tones as well. The hair and clothing options for the dolls range from more feminine presenting to more masculine presenting, allowing children to combine the different elements however they want.

Mattel developed the new line of dolls alongside parents, physicians and kids themselves. The company has released more diverse dolls in the past, including a Barbie who uses a wheelchair and a Barbie with a prosthetic limb.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design said in a statement. “Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them."

"We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play," she added.

Mattel was founded in 1954, and is known for its Barbie brand. The children's entertainment company also distributes popular franchises like Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends and MEGA. Outside of toys, the company also offers television content, gaming, music and live events.