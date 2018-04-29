The secret's out — Coby Richardson was stealing and reselling Victoria's Secret panties with the help of his fiancée Quinessia Jackson, police say.

From November to March, police said Richardson stole more than $20,000 worth of Victoria's Secret underwear from the logistics company where he and Jackson worked.

When customers make online purchases from Victoria's Secret, the products are shipped from the Victoria's Secret warehouse to a private logistics company in Atlanta. Another private logistics company in Tallahassee retrieves the package from Atlanta, then delivers it to USPS locations that deliver the purchase to customers.

Company officials noticed a trend in merchandise being lost in Tallahassee in January. During its investigation, the Atlanta logistics company found postings to sell and trade Facebook pages with photos of Victoria's Secret underwear, according to court records. Captions such as "panties 5 for $20" and "Pink && Victoria Secret" accompanied the photos.

The photos showed the underwear in large bags with "Victoria's Secret" and big barcodes printed on them, which is only for logistical use.

One of the people conducting the internal investigation interviewed 47-year-old Richardson, who worked at the logistics company in Tallahassee with Jackson, 29. Richardson told the man he stole about 400 pieces of mail, according to court records. He also told him he was still on parole after being recently released from prison after serving 20 years.

Richardson told police he stole merchandise assigned to him, Jackson and others. He then resold the merchandise with the help of Jackson and another person. He said he sold the packages via word of mouth to random people because he was "in a bind" and "needed some help."

Tallahassee Police arrested the engaged couple. Richardson was charged with grand theft and dealing with stolen property. Jackson was charged with dealing in stolen property.

