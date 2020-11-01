WASHINGTON — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit off of the quake-stricken island of Puerto Rico early Saturday. The USGS confirms the quake happened 8 miles south of the town of Indios.

According to the Associated Press, southwest Puerto Rico has experienced around 1,100 earthquakes since the end of December.

A recent 6.4-magnitude earthquake prompted President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency in the U.S. territory. Hundreds of thousands of people on the island are reportedly still without power and water.

CBS reporter David Begnaud, who is on the island, said he felt the quake in San Juan.

Begnaud shared these photos he obtained, said to show damage caused by the earthquake.