TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement members are responding to MacDill Air Force Base after reports of an active shooter.
MacDill confirmed the base in Tampa is on lockdown.
No further information was immediately available.
MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.
This is a developing story.
What other people are reading right now:
- Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian on Bayshore Boulevard charged
- 'Devil horns' sunrise photo is leaving the internet in awe
- Toilet paper robot will deliver a fresh roll when you're stranded
- Bill would ban people under 21 from having cellphones
- Lakeland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on the way to work
- FDOT to install suicide prevention barrier on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- House votes to restrict President Trump's power to strike Iran
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter