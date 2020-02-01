GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive.
Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter.
O’Connor, 58, is undergoing a medical evaluation. But authorities haven’t released information on whether he suffered injuries after being missing in the park during wintry conditions.
Rangers found O’Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim. He was found about 10 a.m. and was evacuated from the inner canyon via helicopter.
The park said hikers reported seeing O'Connor Wednesday afternoon along the trail.
Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.
