WASHINGTON — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, 41, has publicly recognized the deaths of her husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna for the first time, switching her Instagram profile photo to a picture of her late family.

She has not spoken publicly since their deaths in a helicopter crash that killed seven other people Sunday morning in Southern California. But on Wednesday Bryant changed her photo to an image of the Los Angeles Lakers legend hugging a young Gianna before his last All-Star Game in Toronto in 2016.

The 18-time All-Star retired that year after 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The crash near Los Angeles in Calabasas also killed John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

Vanessa Bryant has not provided a statement and made her Instagram private before changing it back to public on Wednesday with the new profile picture, news outlets reported.

The photo shows Gianna looking up at her dad as they smile and hug.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant got married in 2001 and have four daughters Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; Capri, 7 months; and the late Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant posted the photo below of Kobe and Gianna last month.

