Johnny Manziel was admitted to a Texas hospital on Monday night after having an adverse reaction to prescription medication, a spokesperson for the Heisman Trophy winner confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Denise Michaels told USA TODAY Sports that Manziel checked into a hospital in Humble, Texas but is "fine now."

Manziel wrote in a message on his Instagram account that he had a reaction to an increased dosage of lithium, which he takes to treat his bipolar disorder.

"Thank you everyone for your concern and kind messages," Manziel wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in lithium which I take for my bipolar disorder. It was a scary moment and I'm especially grateful for the staff at the hospital and all that they've done in the last 24 hours."

The 25-year-old former Cleveland Browns quarterback previously revealed in an interview with ABC News in February that he was diagnosed as bipolar, saying that he was going to make his mental health a priority in his life moving forward.

"I'm working to try and make sure that I don’t fall back into any type of depression, because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me," Manziel told ABC News' Good Morning America.

"At the end of the day, I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours. I can’t help my mental makeup of the way that I was created."

Manziel, who has not played in the NFL since 2015, has been working toward a return to professional football over the past few months. He threw for NFL scouts at the University of San Diego's pro scouting day in March and participated in a pair of Spring League games early last month. He's said that he plans to play in the Canadian Football League next season if no NFL opportunities materialize.

Contributing: A.J. Perez

