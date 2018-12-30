BALTIMORE — A jetway reportedly collapsed at least partially Saturday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Six people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the airport.
BWI tweeted that there was a partial equipment failure of a jet bridge at Gate E-10.
In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger.
Southwest says the airport's jet bridge, which connects the plane to the terminal, failed while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft. Southwest says remaining passengers safely exited the plane using air stairs.
A man who claims he was the husband of the sick passenger sent photos of what he called the collapsed jetway to WUSA's Adam Longo.
The man said he was two people behind his wife as she was being transported off and saw the collapse.
Another witness said it was not a complete collapse, Longo reported. The witness said there was a hole at the bottom of the jetway.
Twitter user @PJPressesPlay posted a video on the social networking site that appears to show a firetruck on the scene.
Anne Arundel First Alert, a news outlet that operates out of Annapolis, Maryland, wrote on Facebook that officials were, "escorting a patient off the plane, the stairs mechanical system collapsed."
The airport says the plane has been moved and there have been no further impacts to airport operations. An investigation is ongoing.
USA TODAY and Associated Press contributed to this story