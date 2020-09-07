Javicia Leslie takes over as CW's 'Batwoman'

Leslie takes over for Ruby Rose, who surprised fans by leaving the role after one season.

The CW has tapped Javicia Leslie to take over the title role of "Batwoman" for its second season, the network announced Wednesday. She replaces Ruby Rose, who unexpectedly announced she was leaving the show in May.

Rather than taking over Rose's role of Kate Kane, Leslie will play Ryan Wilder, a former drug-runner with deadly fighting skills who lives in a van with her plant, according to Variety. She's also an out lesbian.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," said Leslie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m inventing a whole new character who in her past was inspired by Batwoman, so she will take on the mantle and is completely maybe not the right person at the time to be doing it, so that’s what makes it fun,” show developer Caroline Dries said, according to Deadline.

The second season of "Batwoman" is set to premiere in January.

Leslie's previous roles include "God Friended Me," "The Family Business" and "Always a Bridesmaid."

