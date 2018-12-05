The Islamic State has claimed a stabbing attack on Saturday that left one victim dead and four others injured in the city's opera district.

Shortly after the attack, the terror group's news agency called the suspected attacker one of its "soldiers."

Prosecutor Francois Molins said witnesses reported that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is great" in Arabic.

Based on the apparent statements and the method of the attack, Molins said counterterrorism authorities have opened a terrorism investigation into the incident.

Police said on Twitter the suspect died in the incident. French media reports that police shot and killed him.

"Tonight, our city has been bruised," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter after the attack.

She said her thoughts were with the families of the victim and those wounded.

"I want to tell them that all Parisians are by their side," Hidalgo said.

The four injured in the attack were hospitalized. Two were in serious condition and two others had minor injuries. Neither the wounded nor the person killed were immediately identified.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly terror attacks throughout Europe, many of which were claimed by the Islamic State.

In November 2015, the city was targeted by a series of coordinated terror attacks. The deadliest happened at the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were shot and killed.

French President Emmanuel Macron offered his prayers to Saturday's victims and thanked police for their swift action.

"France once again paid the price of blood but did not give an inch to the enemies of Freedom," he said on Twitter.

Footage from the scene shows people running from the incident and one person in the middle of a city street, apparently wounded.

Charles Pellegrin, a French journalist, said he was leaving a comedy show in the area when he was told to go back inside because of a "madman with a knife."

1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb — Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018

Then, he said, he heard sirens and what sounded like two loud pops.

Paris' opera district is known for its history and architecture. It's a popular tourist spot in the city, known not only for its shows, but also for shopping and dining.

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2018 USATODAY.COM