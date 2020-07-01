Iraq's Al-Asad airbase, which houses U.S. troops, has been hit with a rocket attack, according to multiple media reports.

A U.S. military official confirmed at least six rockets have hit the base so far, the Washington Post's Beirut bureau chief said.

There's been no word on possible injuries or casualties.

Iran state TV said its military has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at the base, according to the Associated Press. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran had vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran's top military general in an airstrike.

Just hours before the attack, President Donald Trump seemed to back away from an earlier threat that Iranian cultural sites could be attacked by the U.S. if Iran retaliated for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.