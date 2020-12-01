WASHINGTON — World leaders are traveling to Oman to meet the country's new sultan, named just a day earlier after the death of the nation's longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said. Sultan Qaboos was the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch, who died at the age of 79. His death was announced Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles were among those who arrived in Muscat on Sunday to meet Oman's new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. Other leaders included Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper released a statement saying, "under the Sultan's steady leadership, Oman and its Royal Forces worked closely with U.S. forces to counter terrorism, ensure the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and promote regional stability and security." In the statement Esper went on to write, "we are grateful for His Majesty's strong commitment to regional security and will honor his legacy through our continued strong defense partnership with Oman."

Oman, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 | Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al-Said sits during a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Beit Al Baraka Royal Palace in Muscat. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)

AP

RELATED: Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner

RELATED: Oman's ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died

Sultan Haitham previously held the position of Oman's culture minister before becoming the country's ruler, the Associated Press reports. Sultan Haitham, 66, says he will follow Sultan Qaboos’ mission of promoting peace along with dialogue in the region.