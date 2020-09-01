A man who robbed a Philadelphia pharmacy told the clerk he needed money because he had a "sick child," according to police.

Philadelphia Police posted surveillance video of the Jan. 3 robbery online in an attempt to help identify the person responsible for the robbery.

Police explained that the man entered a Rite Aid and acted like he was going to make a purchase.

Once he goes to the check out, a store employee can be seen scanning an item for the man and puts it in a plastic bag. Then, according to police, the man handed a note over which read in part, "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds."

The employee then takes money from the cash register and puts an unspecified amount of cash into the same plastic bag.

The man then stuffed the bag in his pockets and left the scene on foot, police said.

Philadelphia Police told CNN that the man didn't show a weapon during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the individual seen in the video should call Philadelphia Police's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3354 or 215-686-3355.