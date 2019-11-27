It's cuffing season, which means everyone is out to find the partner they'll spend the cold seasons snuggling up with. If you're not having any luck or you were dumped this year right before cuffing season, don't fear. The U.K.-based rental company Independent Cottages is here to give you a the Christmas movie vacation of your single dreams.

"This Christmas, we are getting into the festive spirit and giving away an English cottage stay inspired by "The Holiday" to one lucky winner," the Independent Cottages website states. "And in keeping with The Holiday theme, this competition is only open to entries from people who have had their heart broken this year.:

The Christmas rom-com starred Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet. Their characters were experiencing romantic hardships of their own and arranged a home exchange in order to take their minds off their love lives for the holidays. Amanda, played by Diaz, moves into Winslet's character Iris' cottage in the England, while Iris moves to Amanda's mansion in LA.

Amanda meets Iris' brother,played by Jude Law while staying in the cottage and the two fall in love. Similarly, Iris falls in love with Amanda's ex-boyfriend's assistant, played by Jack Black.

The winner of Independent Cottages will win a three-night stay at Farthing Cottage in the Cotswolds, the same area Diaz's character stayed. A box of chocolates and a bottle of bubbly will be provided upon arrival.

Travel and other expenses are not included in the package, so the winner will have to book their own travel to England. The contest is open to residents of all countries, as long as they are over 18 and have experienced heartbreak this year.

To enter, applicants can submit their "story of heartbreak" on the Independent Cottages website. The contest closes Dec. 2 and the winner will be chosen at random.

Jude Law will unfortunately not be in attendance for the winner of this contest, but hey, maybe you'll find love elsewhere.