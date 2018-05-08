Demi Lovato broke her silence on Sunday following her reported July 24 drug overdose, saying addiction is something she must "continue to overcome."

In a statement posted on the singer's Instagram account, Lovato thanked her fans for their outpouring of love and support. She also thanked her family and team and the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she was receiving treatment.

"The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side," said Lovato. "I will keep fighting."

Lovato was awake and with her family in the hospital the night of July 24, hours after being transported for a possible drug overdose from a residence in the Hollywood Hills, as first reported by TMZ and People.

Lovato has been open about her journey with addiction. In June, the singer released "Sober, " a regretful ballad that has Lovato apologizing to her family and fans, admitting, "I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

The song jumped to No. 56 in the week ending July 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after being absent from the chart in previous weeks. Nielsen Music says "Sober" earned 7.2 million streams and sold 18,000 tracks.

Just three months earlier, she had celebrated remaining clean for six years during an emotional show at Brooklyn's Barclay Center.

Lovato, who entered rehab in 2010, has struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she's become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

She detailed her recovery in the YouTube documentary "Simply Complicated," which was released last year.

