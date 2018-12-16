Two people have been air-lifted to an area hospital with major injuries after a deck collapse in metro Atlanta.

According to a spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the deck collapse happened Saturday afternoon on Lake Sorrento Drive. The spokesperson said roughly 15 people were on the structure when it fell. Six of them were taken to the hospital.

The two who were airlifted were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the region's only Trauma I emergency room - meaning it's equipped to handle some of the most serious injuries.

Fire department officials said they both had compound fractures meaning bone was exposed. Outside of those who were hospitalized, others who were on the deck suffered minor injuries.

11Alive has learned that the victims were on the deck taking Christmas photos when the deck collapsed and sent them falling roughly 8 feet - and on top of others below.

