How to help the people impacted by the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

DALLAS — A North Texas church is raising money to help people in Beirut, Lebanon following a massive explosion that killed almost 150 people and wounded thousands.

Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church, which is located in Lewisville, Texas, is raising money to send to Catholic Charities in Lebanon, officials said.

Anyone interested in donating should a check to Our Lady of Lebanon with "Lebanon" in the memo line.

The check can be mailed to the diocese at:

719 University Place

Lewisville, TX 75067

They will keep a record of your tax deduction at the church.

Other ways to help:

Donate to the Lebanese Red Cross, the main provider of ambulance services in the country

Nonprofit Impact Lebanon has launched a Beirut disaster relief fund

The Lebanese Food Bank is fighting hunger in the country

Save the Children has started a relief fund for the children of Lebanon