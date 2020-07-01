Jury selection is going forward in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial New York after a judge denied a defense request for a "cooling off period" the morning after prosecutors in Los Angeles brought new charges against him.

The 67-year-old disgraced movie titan shuffled into the courthouse Tuesday with a walker. Jury selection could take weeks.

The trial involves charges that Weinstein raped a woman in 2013 and forcibly performed a sex act on another woman in 2006. Weinstein has said any sexual activity was consensual.

The start of his New York trial comes after Los Angeles prosecutors charged him Monday with sexually assaulting two women there during Oscar week in 2013. According to the Associated Press, judge James Burke denied the request after Weinstein's lawyers questioned the timing of the new charges.

Burke also denied a request from prosecutors to revoke Weinstein's bail and jail him for the duration of the trial. Prosecutors said the new charges gave Weinstein a higher incentive to flee, according to the Associated Press.

Weinstein was scolded by Burke during the proceedings for using his cell phone in the courtroom, which is a violation of rules.

“Mr. Weinstein, is this really the way you want to end up in jail … by texting and violating a court order?” Burke said, according to the Associated Press.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP