Authorities in Illinois said at least one person was stuck inside a bank with an armed robber Friday.

Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, 90 miles northwest of Chicago. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea told local media a male suspect walked into the bank and demanded everyone leave.

He added that not everyone was able to leave the building and the gunman was holding at least one hostage. It wasn't clear whether the hostage was a customer or an employee.

Chief O'Shea said he hopes to “resolve this peacefully and soon.”