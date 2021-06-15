'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes dies after New York City hit-and-run crash

Her manager said in a statement that "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing."

WASHINGTON — "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes has died more than a week after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run in New York City, her manager told multiple news outlets.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives," manager David Williams said in a statement. to NBC News and ABC News.

Banes was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday, June 4 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.