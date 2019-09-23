WASHINGTON — The sister of a Louisiana man who died during an underwater marriage proposal in Tanzania says authorities have conducted an autopsy but didn't provide the cause of death.

Mandy Hoffman told The Associated Press that her brother, Steven Weber Jr., died Thursday at a resort on Pemba Island. Hoffman says authorities informed her of the autopsy by email Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to try and raise money to help cover expenses to repatriate Weber's body back to the U.S., and to help cover burial expenses.

As of Monday evening, the fundraiser has already raised more than $13,000 of the $25,000 dollar goal.

Kenesha Antoine of Baton Rouge posted on Facebook that her boyfriend died before she could tell him yes.

Antoine and Weber were staying in a submerged bedroom at an offshore hotel. A video Antoine posted shows Weber swimming outside and holding a handwritten proposal note against their room's underwater window. Antoine says Weber never surfaced.

A State Department official confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Tanzania but declined to comment further.