Gas prices have dipped after a new lockdown in China

DALLAS — It’s the one thing we all keep talking about: Have you seen the gas prices?
If you didn’t notice, the gas prices came down slightly from a week ago.
But don’t expect it to last too long.
Gas prices remain sky high across the country.
"What’s happening in Ukraine, it’s having an upward effect,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas.
From the war in Ukraine, to the impact on oil prices from a new lockdown in Shanghai on Monday.
“China consumes a lot of crude oil. There are concerns because of COVID 19 lock downs in Shanghai, there could be demand, falling demand, globally,” said Armbruster.
Experts are monitoring trends at the pump daily. The markets are sensitive to the shifts in energy demands in China because they’re the largest oil importers in the world.
“There is so much volatility in the crude oil market,” said Armbruster.
According to AAA, a regular gallon of gas on Monday is $3.87 in Texas. That’s down from nearly $4 a couple of weeks ago.
But still, a dollar more than what we were paying this time last year. The price of diesel is a whopping $4.87 a gallon.
“When diesel prices go up like that, we tend to see the price of goods, food, go up as well,” said Armbruster.
And, the summer blend gas isn’t going to help.
“The switch to summer blend gasoline legally has to take place by May 1st,” said Armbruster.
Experts believe we could see prices from close to a year ago in a few months.
Experts say, once summer vacation is over, we might just see prices go back to normal.