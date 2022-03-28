Gas prices have dipped after a new lockdown in China

“There is so much volatility in the crude oil market,” said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas.

DALLAS — It’s the one thing we all keep talking about: Have you seen the gas prices?

If you didn’t notice, the gas prices came down slightly from a week ago.

But don’t expect it to last too long.

Gas prices remain sky high across the country.

"What’s happening in Ukraine, it’s having an upward effect,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas.

From the war in Ukraine, to the impact on oil prices from a new lockdown in Shanghai on Monday.

Anyone else see gas prices go down today?



It has to do with the war in #Ukraine , to Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown. It’s the biggest lockdown in 2 years.



Our report at 6p @wfaa pic.twitter.com/39YZwnWuXx — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) March 28, 2022

“China consumes a lot of crude oil. There are concerns because of COVID 19 lock downs in Shanghai, there could be demand, falling demand, globally,” said Armbruster.

Experts are monitoring trends at the pump daily. The markets are sensitive to the shifts in energy demands in China because they’re the largest oil importers in the world.

“There is so much volatility in the crude oil market,” said Armbruster.

According to AAA, a regular gallon of gas on Monday is $3.87 in Texas. That’s down from nearly $4 a couple of weeks ago.

But still, a dollar more than what we were paying this time last year. The price of diesel is a whopping $4.87 a gallon.

“When diesel prices go up like that, we tend to see the price of goods, food, go up as well,” said Armbruster.

And, the summer blend gas isn’t going to help.

Check this out.



I got these numbers from @AAATexas.



A year ago, gas prices were at $2.61 a gallon!



Come May 1st, gas prices will go ⬆️. We’re making the switch to summer blend gas. 💲💲@wfaa pic.twitter.com/aYM7vHRoKz — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) March 28, 2022

“The switch to summer blend gasoline legally has to take place by May 1st,” said Armbruster.

Experts believe we could see prices from close to a year ago in a few months.