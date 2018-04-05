A former Palm Bay High School and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga defensive end was questioned by police at his Melbourne home Thursday after they said he had been calling members of the Dallas Cowboys and telling them they needed to sign him.

Police said they responded to a call about 11:45 a.m. Thursday requesting Keyon Reed, 26, be evaluated after he threatened to harm people if the Cowboys didn’t sign him, according to an incident report.

Reed wasn’t at his home on Cedar Drive when police arrived, but was brought to the residence by family members. Police said Reed admitted to calling members of the Cowboys because he was upset he wasn’t signed in the recent NFL Draft.

Police said Reed had no intentions of harming anyone, but upset the team wouldn’t “show him the real money,” police reported.

"He stated they told him they could not do anything for him so he told them he was going to '(expletive) their wife,'" police wrote in an incident report.

Reed told officers the Cowboys' security team said they were going to call the police.

Detectives and SWAT team members arrived on scene, waiting to execute a search warrant.

Reed's Twitter account was also suspended after some threatening language was allegedly found there as well.

Back in 2010 as a senior, Reed was a top defensive prospect at 6 feet, 5 inches and 235 pounds. He garnered interest from Duke and Purdue before eventually going to Tennessee-Chattanooga.

No charges were filed against Reed.

