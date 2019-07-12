Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the shooter watched the videos the night before the shooting. It was earlier in the week, but it is uncertain if it was the night before.

U.S. officials investigating a deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi Aviation student say the shooter had hosted a dinner party before the attack to watch videos of mass shootings.

A U.S official who was briefed by federal investigators and spoke on condition of anonymity says authorities told him one Saudi student was recording outside the building while the shooting took place. He says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are still unaccounted for.

The Friday morning shooting left four dead, including the shooter, and eight more injured. The two deputies who engaged the shooter were among those injured, and are expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities are continuing their investigation Saturday and working to determine whether the attack was motivated by terrorism. Florida Sen. Rick Scott issued a statement calling the attack an act of terrorism “whether this individual was motivated by radical Islam or was simply mentally unstable.” Authorities, however, have not yet made a decision on motive.

A national security expert from the Heritage Foundation warned against making a link to terrorism too hastily. In a statement to the Associated Press, Charles "Cully" Simson cautioned against assuming that “because he was a Saudi national in their air force and he murdered our people, that he is a terrorist.”

President Trump has also declined to define the attack as terrorism. He tweeted his condolences to the victims and said he has spoken to the Saudi King.

"King Salman of Saudi Arabia just aclled to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida," he wrote in a tweet. "The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

The U.S. provides training for Saudi nationals both in the U.S. and in Saudi Arabia. The base in Florida is a training center for all branches of the military and employs more than 16,000 military and 74,000 civilian personnel, according to the NAS Pensacola website.