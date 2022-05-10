FIFA, EA Sports ending nearly 3-decade partnership

Starting in 2023, players will need to get used to a new name for the signature EA Sports soccer game.

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — The FIFA video game will be disappearing after the maker failed to strike a new licensing deal with world soccer's governing body.

Instead, EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after the company creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.

While the game itself isn't expected to change much, the rebranding marks the end of a long partnership. EA has been producing a FIFA game for around three decades and its fond association with fans worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization's brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.

For many, FIFA means a game rather than a sports politics institution. Now FIFA will have to search for new video gaming opportunities beyond EA.

“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. "The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.”

EA Sports FC won't have the FIFA branding, but a blog post from the company indicated the experience for players will remain the same.

"Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there," EA’s Cam Weber said in the blog post. "Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there. Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC."

Weber said EA will share more information in summer 2023.