The Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of EpiPens on Wednesday, but the drugmaker said the shortage isn't widespread and isn't expected to last long.

People will still be able to get Epipens or generic versions, but they may have to look harder or use a different brand, the FDA said after it added EpiPens, generics and Adrenaclick autoinjectors to its list of drug shortages.

The shortage of the life-saving emergency allergy treatments was caused by a disruption with the supply, the FDA said.

The drug maker Mylan said in a statement that it is still making and distributing EpiPens. Pfizer also said it is "working tirelessly to increase production as rapidly as possible."

Pfizer expects production to continue increasing and stabilize over the coming months.

"Based on the information provided by the manufacturer, the FDA anticipates the EpiPen shortage to be short-term," an FDA spokespersons told NBC.

Anyone having trouble finding the injectors should contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 for assistance in locating alternative pharmacies.

