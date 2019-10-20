CHICAGO — Boeing says it regrets concerns raised about internal communications it recently handed over to Congress and federal regulators that are investigating two deadly crashes of the company's 737 Max airplanes.

The company said in a statement Sunday it's unfortunate that messages between co-workers it turned over last week weren't released in a manner allowing for "meaningful explanation."

RELATED: Boeing pilot told co-worker about problems with 737 MAX system in 2016

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019 file photo, workers stand near a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner being built for American Airlines prior to a test flight in Renton, Wash.

AP

In the messages, former senior Boeing test pilot Mark Forkner told a co-worker in 2016 he unknowingly misled safety regulators about problems with a flight-control system that would later be implicated in the crashes. The exchange occurred as Boeing was trying to convince the Federal Aviation Administration the system was safe.

The FAA's administrator on Friday demanded an explanation from Boeing, including why the company delayed telling the agency about the messages for several months.

RELATED: Qantas completes longest non-stop New York-Sydney flight

RELATED: President of Southwest's pilots association calls out Boeing over reported text messages