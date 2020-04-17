ESPN aired first two episodes of Michael Jordan documentary

The ten-part documentary series following the Bulls during their 1997-1998 season.

CHICAGO — ESPN aired the first two episodes of "The Last Dance," a docuseries about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan's '97-'98 run and his sixth championship.

"The Last Dance" premiered on Sunday, April 19. ESPN plans to air two new episodes of the docuseries every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern through May 17. The 10-part series release date was moved up by two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has rocked the sports world, The NBA season is one of the major sports impacted, with no news on when games will be able to resume. Fans have been asking for more sports programming as they self quarantine.

Before the show's premiere, ESPN released the first five minutes of the series. The five-minute preview sets up the story for the rest of the docuseries.

Jerry Krause, the team's general manager is introduced and fans get to learn a little more about how he became involved with the team. Despite coming off of two consecutive NBA championships, an interview with Jordan also mentions the team potentially rebuilding.

"We had just finished winning our fifth title. It’s a lot of uncertainty. Management started talking about ‘the franchise is gonna change,’ or, ‘we’re gonna rebuild," Jordan says. "I thought it was unfair, I would never let someone who was not putting on a uniform and playing each and every day dictate what we do on the basketball court.”

The documentary features interviews from Jordan himself as well as dozens of celebrities and former NBA players.The trailer released on Christmas Eve of 2019 featured appearances by coach Phil Jackson, Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley and Justin Timberlake.

Episodes of "The Last Dance" will be available on Netflix for those living outside of the U.S. Immediately after episodes air on ESPN, they will be available to stream on the ESPN app, ESPN.com, and Hulu or Youtube TV for those with a live subscription.