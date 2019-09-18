The 71st annual Emmy Awards are almost here, but there's still time to check out some of the top contenders for the awards. We've rounded up the easiest ways to watch some of this year's Emmy nominated shows and miniseries.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" leads the pack with a record-breaking 35 nominations. This year's ceremony won't have a host in order to dedicate more time to honoring nominated shows that have ended, like "Game of Thrones."

Freshman shows "Russian Doll" and "Dead to Me" also received nods.

Here's the list of nominees, with information on where to watch them. Most shows will require a subscription to a streaming service or a purchase of each episode or season you want to watch. There are several shows that are available on their networks for free with ads.

Game of Thrones

Nominated for: Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Kit Harington), Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Emilia Clarke), Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Peter Dinklage), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie), Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Carice van Houten),

Where to Watch: HBO Now, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play or Vudu

"Better Call Saul"

Nominated for: Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Better Call Saul), Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito), Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Michael McKean),

Where to Watch: Netflix, Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play

"Bodyguard"

Nominated For: Drama Series

Where to Watch: Netflix

"Killing Eve"

Nominated for: Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Jode Comer, Sandra Oh), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Fiona Shaw),

Where to Watch: YouTube TV, Hulu, Philo, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play

"Ozark"

Nominated for: Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Jason Bateman), Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Laura Linney), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Julia Garner),

Where to Watch: Netflix

"Pose"

Nominated for: Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Porter)

Where to Watch: FOX (free), Netflix, YouTube TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Vudu

"Succession"

Nominated for: Drama Series

Where to Watch: HBO Now, Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Go

"This is Us"

Nominated for: Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia), Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Mandy Moore), Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Chris Sullivan), Guest Actor in a Drama Seris (Michael Angarano, Phulicia Rashad),

Where to Watch: NBC (free), YouTube TV, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes

"Barry"

Nominated for: Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Barry), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Sarah Goldberg)

Where to Watch: HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, HBO Go

"Fleabag"

Nominated for: Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Sian Clifford, Olivia Colmeman), Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Fiona Shaw, Kristen Scott Thomas),

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

"The Good Place"

Nominated for: Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Ted Danson), Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph)

Where to Watch: NBC (free), Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Nominated for: Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Rachel Brosnahan), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Shalhoub), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Alex Borstein, Anna Chlumsky), Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Like Kirby, Rufus Sewell), Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Jane Lynch)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

"Russian Doll"

Nominated for: Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Natasha Lyonne)

Where to Watch: Netflix

"Schitt's Creek"

Nominated for: Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catharine O'Hara)

Where to Watch: Netflix, YouTube TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play

"Veep"

Nominated for: Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tony Hale), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Anna Chlumsky), Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Peter MacNicol)

Where to Watch: HBO Now, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu

"Chernobyl"

Nominated for: Limited Series, Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Jared Harris), Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Stellan Skarsgard), Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Emily Watson)

Where to Watch: HBO Now, Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Go

"Escape at Dannemora"

Nominated for: Limited Series, Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Benicio del Toro), Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Patricia Arquette), Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Paul Dano)

Where to Watch: YouTube TV, ShowTime, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu

"Fosse/Verdon"

Nominated for: Limited Series, Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Sam Rockwell), Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Michelle Williams), Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Margaret Qualley),

Where to Watch: Fox (free), Hulu, Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play

"Sharp Objects"

Nominated for: Limited Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Amy Adams)

Where to Watch: HBO Now, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Vudu, HBO Go

"When They See Us"

Nominated for: Limited Series, Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Jharrel Jerome), Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Anjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash), Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (Asanta Blackk, John Leguizamo, Michael K. Williams), Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Marsha Stephanie Blake, Vera Farmiga)

Where to Watch: Netflix

"Bandersnatch: Black Mirror"

Nominated for: Television movie

Where to Watch: Netflix

"Brexit"

Nominated for: Television movie

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, HBO Now, HBO Go

"Deadwood"

Nominated for: Television movie

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, HBO Now, HBO Go

"King Lear"

Nominated for: Television movie

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

"My Dinner with Herve"

Nominated for: Television movie

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, HBO Now, HBO Go

"How to Get Away With Murder"

Nominated for: Lead Actress in A Drama Series (Viola Davis)

Where to Watch: ABC, Netflix, YouTube TV, Hulu, YouTube, iTunes

"House of Cards"

Nominated For: Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Robin Wright)

Where to Watch: ABC (free), YouTube TV, Hulu, YouTube, iTunes

"Blackish"

Nominated for: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Anderson)

Where to Watch: ABC (free), YouTube TV, Hulu, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Prime

"Black Monday"

Nominated for: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Don Cheadle)

Where to Watch: YouTube TV, Showtime, ShowtimeAnytime

"The Kominsky Method"

Nominated for: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Michael Douglas), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Alan Arkin)

Where to Watch: Netlfix

"Dead to Me"

Nominated for: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Christina Applegate)

Where to Watch: Netflix

"True Detective"

Nominated for: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Mahershala Ali)

Where to Watch: HBO Now, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes

"A Very English Scandal"

Nominated for: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Hugh Grant), Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Ben Whishaw)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

"The Act"

Nominated for: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Joey King), Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Patricia Arquette)

Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu

"GLOW"

Nominated for: Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Betty Gilpin)

Where to Watch: Netflix

"The Handmaid's Tale"

Nominated for: Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Bradley Whitford), Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Cherry Jones)

Where to Watch: Hulu, YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu

"The Twilight Zone"

Nominated for: Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Kumail Nanjiani)

Where to Watch: CBS All Access

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse"

Nominated for: Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Jessica Lange)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play

"Orange is the New Black"

Nominated for: Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Laverne Cox)

Where to Watch; Netflix

The Emmy Awards will air live on FOX on September 22 at 8:00 P.M. ET.