WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts couple were married at the same Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly 30 years ago.

Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy were joined by family, friends and customers buying coffee and pastries at a Dunkin' Donuts in Worcester on Friday. The two parted ways in 1992 not long after a conversation at the same shop about their future.

Roy joined the Navy and had kids. Sneade moved to Florida and became a singer and actress. Both had first marriages and later divorced.

RELATED: Rare condition that kept them away from the dating scene brings Triad woman, English man together

RELATED: Husband's stolen ashes returned to Roseville widow

Newlyweds Valerie Sneade and Jason Roy kiss during their wedding ceremony at the Dunkin' Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. The couple reunited for their wedding vows at the Dunkin' Donuts where their young love splintered nearly thirty years ago. Except for a couple of chance encounters, Sneade and Roy mostly didn't see each other for 25 years after a conversation about their future at the same donut shop in 1992 led the young couple to slowly cut ties. Sneade and Roy blame misunderstandings at the time and words that didn't come out right. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

AP

They reconnected in Worcester in February 2018 when Roy sat in the front row at Sneade's Valentine's Day-themed musical revue.

Except for a couple of chance encounters, Sneade and Roy mostly didn't see each other for 25 years after the conversation that led the young couple to slowly cut ties.

Sneade and Roy blame misunderstandings at the time and words that didn't come out right.

RELATED: Dunkin’ phases out foam, will introduce double-walled paper cups next month in New England