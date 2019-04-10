Target now has a Disney store in 25 of their retail locations across the country.

Originally announced in August, the "shop-in-shop" store spaces opened Friday and offer more than 450 items, including nearly 100 products that were previously available at Disney retail locations only.

The Disney store at Target sections are located near the kids' clothing and toy aisles, according to Target's announcement.

The new shops also feature products from the upcoming movies "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The retail giant plans to add Disney stores to 40 more Target locations by October 2020. Target also plans open a new store near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando in 2021.

If you're not near a Target location with a Disney store, then you can still purchase many of the products online at Target.com/Disneystore.

“We’ve brought the magic of Disney to Target, bringing together great merchandise amidst an experience that’s truly immersive and unique,” Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a news release.

One of the 25 Target locations offering a Disney store.

Target

Those who visit one of the Disney shops inside Target, or shop online, on Oct. 4 or Oct. 5 will receive a $10 gift card when $40 worth of "Frozen" or "Star Wars" toys are purchased. For those shopping from Oct. 6 to 12, customers who spend $100 or $50 will save $25 and $10 respectively.

Prices for the Disney products range from $2 to $200.

Here is a list of the 25 locations offering the Disney shops inside Targets:

Alabama

Mobile West - 790 Schillinger Rd

California

Murrieta - 41040 California Oaks Rd

San Jose College Park - 533 Coleman Ave

Colorado

Denver Stapleton - 7930 Northfield Blvd

Loveland - 1725 Rocky Mountain Ave

Florida

Clearwater - 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd

Jacksonville Mandarin - 10490 San Jose Blvd

Illinois

Chicago Brickyard - 6525 W Diversey Ave

New Lenox - 2370 E Lincoln Hwy

Indiana

Clarksville - 1125 Veterans Pkwy

Michigan

Brighton - 8043 Challis Rd.

Minnesota

Maple Grove - North 15300 Grove Circle N

Montana

Bozeman - 2550 Catron St

Oklahoma

Edmond - 1200 E 2nd St

Oregon

Keizer - 6450 Keizer Station Blvd NE

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia West - 4000 Monument Rd

Stoudsburg - 155 Pocono Commons

Texas

Allen North - 150 E Stacy Rd, Ste 2400

Austin NW - 10900 Lakeline Mall Dr

Euless - 1401 W Glade Rd

Pasadena - 5757 Fairmont Pkwy

Houston North Central - 19511 I H 45

Utah

South Jordan - 11525 Parkway Plaza Dr

Virginia

Leesburg - 1200 Edwards Ferry Rd

Washington

Lake Stevens 9601 Market Pl