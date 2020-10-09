Diana Rigg, 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Avengers' star, dies at 82

In recent years, British actress Diana Rigg played Lady Olenna Tyrell, the "Queen of Thorns" in HBO's “Game of Thrones.”

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers” and decades later had a recurring role in "Game of Thrones," has died. She was 82.

Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family.

Rigg’s daughter, Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in “The Avengers” alongside Patrick McNee’s bowler-hatted John Steed. The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humor was enduringly influential.

Rigg also starred in spy thriller “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” as the only woman ever to marry James Bond.

In later life, she played Olenna Tyrell, the "Queen of Thorns" in “Game of Thrones.” She received Emmy nominations for guest actress in a drama for her work on the show in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

She won an Emmy in 1997 for playing Mrs. Danvers in the miniseries "Rebecca."