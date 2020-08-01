The 2020 Democratic candidates reacted to Tuesday night's missile strike by Iran targeting Iraqi bases that house U.S. forces with prayers and concerns. One candidate who is an Iraq War veteran also said she received messages from some people she served with who are still in the region.

The attack was in response to the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. His death sparked an emotional response across Iran with calls for revenge.

President Donald Trump tweeted after the attack that "All is well!" which some considered a sign that there were no U.S. casualties, although no official announcement had been made.

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted he was withholding comment on the missile strike until more information came out, but added that he was praying for the troops.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who served in Afghanistan, also sent his prayers.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a major in the National Guard who served in Iraq, said she received a flood of text messages from friends and veterans who she deployed with -- some of whom are still there.

"Honestly, they are texting me saying 'What the (expletive) is going on?" Gabbard said while campaigning in New Hampshire.

Gabbard has pledged to end regime-change wars as a key part of her campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders did not immediately give a statement on the attack. He has criticized the killing of Soleimani in recent days, saying the justification reminded him of the lead-up to the Iraq War, which he voted against.

Speaking at a campaign event in Brooklyn, Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged de-escalation.

"The American people do not want a war with Iran," Warren said.

Sen. Cory Booker echoed the sentiments.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar urged protection for U.S. troops.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang expressed hope the troops would be "safe and secure and see their families again."