Demi Lovato is still in the hospital following her reported July 24 drug overdose but has agreed to go to rehab, according to reports.

Unnamed sources told TMZ Thursday and People Friday that the singer will begin treatment immediately after she is discharged.

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility,” a source told People. “It’s her choice to go to rehab. This is not anything that can be forced.”

It remains unclear where she plans to check in.

On Monday, unnamed sources told CNN and Variety that the singer was still experiencing complications including nausea, vomiting and fever, leading to a longer hospitalization than expected.

USA TODAY confirmed that Lovato was awake and with her family in the hospital the night of July 24, hours after being transported for a possible drug overdose from a residence in the Hollywood Hills, as first reported by TMZ and People.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," rep Nicole Perna said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Earlier in the day, LAPD officer Ray Brown confirmed a call from the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive: "We had a call out for possible overdose for a female approximately 25 years of age." (He would not confirm the woman's identity; however, Lovato is 25 and owns a home in that area.)

In June, the singer released "Sober, " a regretful ballad that has Lovato apologizing to her family and fans, admitting, "I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore." Just three months earlier, she had celebrated remaining clean for six years during an emotional show at Brooklyn's Barclay Center.

Lovato has struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, and entered rehab in 2010. She has spoken out about her battles over the years, detailing her recovery in the YouTube documentary "Simply Complicated," which was released last year.

USA TODAY has reached out to Lovato's rep for comment.

