A daughter seen signing to her deaf father at a Three Days Grace concert last week has gone viral as "the coolest thing on the internet right now."

The teen was spotted in the crowd at a concert in Edmonton, Canada, last week signing and mouthing lyrics facing sideways towards her father, who is deaf. Kari Carberry, 19, said she noticed people recording her, CNN reports, but was enjoying the moment with her dad, who was born deaf but wears a hearing aid.

Another concertgoer, Jules Maria, posted the video of the "absolutely beautiful" moment online saying "watching them was absolutely mesmerizing. They were both very sweet and her father was very proud of his daughter."

Three Days Grace also shared Maria's video, calling the father-daughter moment "so sweet."

Carberry said since the video went viral, the band's drummer Neil Sanderson reached out to her, according to CNN, saying the moment was amazing.

