A Cowboys team on a five-game win streak had the chance to lock up the NFC East title at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Instead, red-zone struggles haunted Dallas yet again, a linebacker corps that regained Sean Lee couldn’t stop the run and yet another Cowboys offensive lineman sustained an injury.

The result: The Cowboys suffered their first shutout in 15 years in a 23-0 loss to the Colts. With Washington beating Jacksonville 16-13, Dallas’ hunt for a division title heads to next week.

Here are three things we learned:

1. Where was Amari Cooper?

The Cowboys’ stout defense has outperformed its offense this season. The acquisition and integration of receiver Amari Cooper was the turning point for a unit that began producing enough to climb atop the NFC East. At Indianapolis, Cooper touched the ball four times in 38 first-half plays, with quarterback Dak Prescott targeting him on just four of 19 passes before the half. Cooper had 32 receiving yards all day, a far cry from his 217-yard performance last week against the Eagles. Prescott entered the day with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in 91 attempts against zone coverages since the trade for Cooper, according to Sports Info Solutions. Against the Colts’ zone-heavy defense, Prescott had zero scores and an interception.

2. Pass protection is still a vulnerability

The Cowboys can spread around blame for pass protection problems. Prescott is holding the ball too long. His receivers are struggling to get open. And his offensive line, ravaged by injuries, is pilling up too many penalties. The Cowboys lost all-pro center Travis Frederick to an autoimmune disorder during training camp. All-pro right guard Zack Martin missed his first game ever Sunday at the high school, college or pro level while rehabbing a knee injury. Left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo was evaluated by an ophthalmologist and then taken to the hospital after sustaining an injury when he was poked in the eye in the second quarter.All-pro left tackle Tyron Smith, playing injured, drew a penalty for the second-straight week.

3. Hurting themselves

The Cowboys drew nine penalties for 74 yards, missed on both red-zone opportunities and converted just four of 12 times on third down. A fourth-and-2 completion to Cole Beasley negated by holding illustrated Dallas’ day well. So did a blocked field goal by kicker Brett Maher, who last week set a franchise record by connecting on a 62-yarder.

The Cowboys caught a break when Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was ruled down on contact to negate his end zone run, the second time in two weeks Dallas (who fumbled the kickoff return vs. Philly but had it overturned) posted a special-teams gaffe. And if the league's third-best run defense plays like it did at Indianapolis (allowing 178 yards after 86.8 per game), the offense will need to perform even better than it did in the win streak.

