Many countries and airlines worldwide have grounded Boeing's 737 MAX 8 jets after one operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people. Another 737 MAX 8 operated by Lion Air crashed in October shortly after takeoff in Indonesia, killing 189 people.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the U.S.

Here is a list of countries that have banned the 737 MAX 8 in response. If listed in parentheses, that means an airline based in that country has grounded its fleet, but it does not necessarily mean the plane is banned from the country.