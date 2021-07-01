Congress plans to resume Electoral College count tonight once Capitol safe

The ceremonial proceedings to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory were interrupted when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will resume the Electoral College proceedings Wednesday night once the U.S. Capitol is cleared of pro-Donald Trump rioters and safe for use.

Pelosi said she made the decision Wednesday in consultation with the Pentagon, the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside.

She noted the day would always be “part of history,” but now it would be “as such a shameful picture of our country was put out into the world.”

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to “get rid of the weak Congress people” and saying, “get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength.”

A mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building and clashed with law enforcement before disrupting Congress’ tallying of the Electoral College votes. One woman who was shot inside the Capitol during the riot has died, sources confirmed to the Associated Press.

Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true.

Vice President Mike Pence remained at the Capitol throughout the riot and returned to the Senate Wednesday night, his press secretary announced.

Vice President @Mike_Pence has returned to the Senate. He never left the Capitol.@VP was in regular contact w/ House & Senate leadership, Cap Police, DOJ, & DoD to facilitate efforts to secure the Capitol & reconvene Congress.



And now we will finish the People’s business. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) January 7, 2021

As supporters of President Donald Trump violently clashed with law enforcement and stormed the U.S. Capitol, Senate staffers acted quickly to grab the Electoral College vote certificates.

"Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor," Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore tweeted along with a photo. "If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob."

It's not yet known how many Republicans still plan to continue objecting to the results of several states. It was expected at least 100 House members and more than a dozen senators planned to object to results in at least three states, perhaps more. By rule, each chamber can debate no more than two hours per each objection before returning to vote on them.

House minority whip Steve Scalise said he still plans to object to the congressional count of electoral college votes.