It's a new year and plenty of us are aiming for a new, healthier lifestyle.

Chipotle is joining the latest diet trends with the addition of Lifestyle Bowls aimed at those following special diets. The chain announced on Wednesday that the new line includes bowls for those on paleo, keto and Whole30 diets. It's also added a new salad and double protein bowl.

The bowls, which are only available for order online and in the Chipotle app, break down as follows:

Whole30 Salad Bowl : Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole

: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole Paleo Salad Bowl : Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole

: Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole Keto Salad Bowl : Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole

: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole Double Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream

Chipotle worked with Whole30 founder Melissa Hartwig Urban on developing the Whole30 Salad Bowl.

"We are always looking for ways to make the Whole30 easier and more accessible, and travel has always been a pain point," Urban said in a news release on Chipotle's website. "It's not always easy to find compliant options on the road, so I was thrilled to work with Chipotle to create a tasty, satisfying salad bowl that meets our program guidelines."

