The U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is recalling 11,664 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry and meat sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal and other foreign objects.

The products recalled were produced by R.L. Zeigler company. Their ready to eat Red Hot chicken and pork sausage items were produced on Nov. 29, 2018. The following products are affected by the recall:

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

The product labels for the recall can ve viewed here.

The problem was first reported by consumers on Dec. 13, and again on Dec 27. After the firm investigated the complaints, they notified FSIS on Dec. 29.

Consumers who have the products that fall under the recall should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

