Celebrities, politicians and notable names react as Biden declared winner of presidency

As Joe Biden was set to become the 46th president of the United States, many notable names reacted to the victorious news Saturday.

People were cheering and pumping their fists along the Wilmington, Delaware, waterfront as the news that the presidential race had been called for Joe Biden.

The waterfront is near the stage that Democrat Joe Biden erected on Election Day to celebrate victory. The Associated Press reported that two men on a kayak yelled to a couple paddling by in the opposite direction, “Joe won! They called it!” as people on the shore cheered back. The celebrations also spread on social media.

Many notable names reacted to the news as the final results poured in spelling a certain victory for Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the news

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Former President Barack Obama tweeted a statement

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff tweeted Saturday

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

Jeb Bush wrote to Biden

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

Amy Klobuchar tweeted

We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! The American people have spoken.



It is time to unite this country and get to work! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 7, 2020

Andrew Yang wrote, "let's go!!"

Pete Buttigieg, who previously ran for president competing with Biden, tweeted a message of congratulations to the newly elected president.

Congratulations to our next president, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. pic.twitter.com/1FA54znuuL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020

Newly reelected House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote a note of congratulations to Biden and Harris.

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted out congratulations

President-elect Biden understands the heavy burden being placed on his shoulders. A band-aid won’t fix this pandemic and economic crisis that are worsening every day. We have a mandate to contain this virus, save lives, and begin rebuilding our economy. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 7, 2020

Senator Cory Booker wrote

Americans made their voices heard in historic numbers.



They chose love over hate, hope over fear, unity over division.



We struggled and sacrificed for this moment.



Now we celebrate our next President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris.



Let's get to work. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

Senator Chuck Schumer wrote

The long dark night in America is over, and a new dawn is coming. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

Senator Mitt Romney Tweeted congratulations Saturday from he and his wife Ann

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

Reality show star Kim Kardashian West tweeted a photo of Biden and Harris with three blue heart emojis.

Julian Castro, the youngest member of President Barack Obama's cabinet, simply tweeted Saturday

Adiós Trump! — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 7, 2020

Maya Harris, one of Hillary Clinton's 2016 senior policy advisors and sister to Kamala Harris, tweeted

Mommy taught us we could be and do anything. She would be beyond proud today.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OZEw6MCPCD — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

Beto O'Rourke wrote a message of congratulation to Biden and Harris but also to the volunteers who helped end "our national nightmare," O'Rourke wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the team that led their campaign, the volunteers that powered their effort and the voters who have ended our national nightmare! — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 7, 2020

Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted "YES," with a gif that said, "We won! We won! We won!"