Cambridge Analytica, the political ad marketing firm that worked for President Trump and was involved in the misappropriation of 87 million Facebook users' data is closing its offices.

The company announced that bankruptcy proceedings will begin in the U.S., as well as insolvency proceedings in the U.K, where the firm has an office and where its parent company The SCL Group is based.

“Over the past several months, Cambridge Analytica has been the subject of numerous unfounded accusations and, despite the Company’s efforts to correct the record, has been vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas,” the company said in a statement.

The company decided to shut down because it was losing clients and had growing legal fees from the Facebook investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Employees have been told to turn in their computers, the Journal reported before the company released its statement.

Tech news site Gizmodo reported that the news was announced Wednesday during a conference call with Julian Wheatland, the chairman of Cambridge Analytica's parent company The SCL Group. The SCL Group and Cambridge Analytica will both shut down, according to documentation obtained by Gizmodo.

Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix was suspended in March after a series of TV broadcasts showed him making controversial statements about his firm's work on elections, including how Cambridge Analytica played a major role in Trump's presidential victory.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM