One person died Friday in Louisville after he was hit by a bus carrying people to Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, WHAS11 confirmed.
According to authorities, the bus hit the victim after a multi-vehicle accident at Seventh Street and Arcade Street, a major road to route traffic from Churchill Downs.
"When it did leave the road it did make contact with a person who was standing on the sidewalk," said Lt. Col. Josh Meyers. "That person, unfortunately, has died at the scene."
The victim was identified as a man in his 60's.
