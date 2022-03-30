x
Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, 'stepping away' from acting career

The family of Bruce Willis revealed the acclaimed actor has been diagnosed with a condition that is 'impacting his cognitive abilities.'
WASHINGTON — Beloved Hollywood actor Bruce Willis is stepping away from his decades-long acting career following a series of recent health issues, his family announced.

Willis has recently been diagnosed with aphasia and it is impacting his cognitive abilities, according to a statement posted Wednesday by the 67-year-old's family. 

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," read the statement signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"As Bruce always says, 'live it up,' and together we plan to do just that," the family statement continued.

According to the Mayo Clinic: "Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

The Mayo Clinic explains on its website that the condition usually follows a head injury or stroke, but can also be onset by a brain tumor or neurodegenerative disease.

The family did not elaborate on what type of other "health issues" Willis had been experiencing. He turned 67 on March 19.

The acclaimed actor's latest film, "A Day to Die," was released to select theaters earlier this month. He has a number of other action thrillers due out in 2022, including “Gasoline Alley” and “Fortress: Sniper's Eye.” 

