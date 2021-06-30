Reports: Britney Spears' request to have father removed from conservatorship denied

The decision to not remove James Spears as his daughter's conservator is reportedly not in direct response to Britney's appearance in court last week.

A judge has rejected Britney Spears' request to have her father removed from her conservatorship, according to multiple reports. But that is not the final step in the battle that took a dramatic turn last week when the singer spoke publicly in court about the conservatorship that controls her life and money.

James Spears serves as co-conservator of his daughter’s finances, and also had control of her life decisions for most of the conservatorship. He currently serves as co-conservator of her finances.

Los Angeles Superior Court documents indicate the judge on Wednesday denied the request from the singer's attorney to remove James Spears as conservator, according to Variety and NBC News.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” court documents read, published in Variety.

But Variety notes that those documents are not in direct response to last week's hearing in which Spears told the judge that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved. The website says Spears has not yet filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship.

Variety reports Wednesday's documentation was for the judge to approve Bessemer Trust as the co-conservator.

Meanwhile, James Spears has asked the court to investigate Britney's statements. James Spears emphasized in a pair of documents filed late Tuesday night that he has had no power over his daughter's personal affairs for nearly two years.

His filing says the court must investigate “serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights.”

“Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that that the court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears’ testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken,” the documents said.

The conservatorship was put in place as Britney Spears underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited its initial establishment with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.